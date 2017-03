MUNICH, Sept 22 Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski netted the Bundesliga's fastest hat-trick on his way to a sensational five-goal haul after coming on as a substitute at the start of the second half in their match against VfL Wolfsburg on Tuesday.

The Poland captain instantly turned the game around after the Bavarians trailed 1-0 at halftime, scoring three goals in four minutes from the 51st to the 55th before quickly adding two more, including a spectacular volley, to become the first Bundesliga player to score five times in nine minutes.

"This is the fastest hat-trick and the fastest five-goal run," the Bundesliga said on Twitter with Bayern leading 5-1 and the game continuing. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Ken Ferris)