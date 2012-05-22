BERLIN May 22 Stricken Bayern Munich managed to
beat Netherlands 3-2 in an badly-timed friendly on Tuesday,
played less than 72 hours after their traumatic Champions League
final defeat at the hands of Chelsea.
A 33,000 crowd watched the match at the Allianz Arena, where
Bayern suffered their penalty shootout defeat against the
English Premier League side on Saturday.
Both teams fielded mainly second-string line-ups while
goalkeeper Joerg Butt, defender Breno and forward Ivica Olic all
made their final appearances for Bayern.
The match was organised to compensate the Bavarians after
their Dutch winger Arjen Robben aggravated an injury playing for
the Netherlands at the 2010 World Cup.
Bayern complained angrily at the time that Robben should not
have played and he missed several months of the following
season.
But the timing of the match could not have turned out worse
for Bayern, coming hot on the heels of Saturday's defeat.
Robben, who missed a penalty in extra-time on Saturday, came
on as a second-half substitute for the Dutch and some boos were
aimed at him from the Bayern fans.
