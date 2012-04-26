(Adds website address in first para)
BERLIN, April 26 Bayern Munich forward Ivica
Olic has agreed to join 2009 Bundesliga champions VfL Wolfsburg
at the end of the season after losing his first team place, the
club said on its official website (www.vflwolfsburg.de) on
Thursday.
The 32-year-old Croatia international, who has been at
Bayern since 2009 but has spent most of the season on the bench
with Bundesliga top scorer Mario Gomez the undisputed first
choice, will join Wolfsburg on a two-year contract.
"Ivica is the absolute professional," said Wolfsburg coach
Felix Magath. "His will, running and passion are exemplary. I am
convinced he will lift our team with his qualities."
Olic can still win his biggest trophy yet before leaving
Munich with his team through to the Champions League final
against Chelsea at their own Allianz Arena on May 19.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Ken Ferris)