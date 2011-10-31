BERLIN Oct 31 Striker Ivica Olic is ready to leave Bayern Munich at the end of the season after being restricted to a substitutes role following his return from a long injury break.

"No. I want to play more, I want to have fun for another two years," the 32-year-old told Munich's tz newspaper when asked whether he would stay on.

"I am not the type of player who comes on towards the end of the game. That is not enough for me."

Olic, whose contract runs out next year, joined Bayern in 2009 from Hamburg SV and played a crucial role as they claimed the domestic double and reached the Champions League final the following year under then coach Louis van Gaal.

He only recently returned from a two-month injury break after partially tearing a hip tendon in August in only his second game back following a nine-month injury lay off.

Bundesliga top scorer Mario Gomez has been coach Jupp Heynckes' first choice in attack this season with the Croat forced to shift to his less favoured position of winger when coming on.

"I am a centre forward. On the wing is not really my position. But the coach sees me as a winger."

