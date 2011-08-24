BERLIN Aug 24 Bayern Munich will not add to their squad in the current transfer window despite a hip injury to forward Ivica Olic which has sidelined the Croatian international for six to eight weeks, the club said on Wednesday.

Olic partially tore a tendon in his hip while scoring the last goal in the 5-0 victory over Hamburg SV on Saturday. It was only his second game back following a nine-month injury lay off.

Winger Arjen Robben also picked up a minor groin injury in Tuesday's Champions League playoff at FC Zurich but is expected to be back fit in a few days.

"I have full confidence in the existing squad. Also our medical department is convinced that Olic will return to the team in the near future," Bayern coach Jupp Heynckes said in a statement.

Bayern qualified for the Champions League group stage with a 1-0 win in Zurich, securing estimated revenues of about 20 million euros and sparking speculation they could add another striker to fill the gap left by Olic's injury.

Last season's Bundesliga top scorer Mario Gomez and Nils Petersen are their only out-and-out forwards with Thomas Mueller also an option in attack.

"We all, the board, sports director and coach are certain we can meet our targets with the existing team," said Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Justin Palmer)