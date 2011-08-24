BERLIN Aug 24 Bayern Munich will not add to
their squad in the current transfer window despite a hip injury
to forward Ivica Olic which has sidelined the Croatian
international for six to eight weeks, the club said on
Wednesday.
Olic partially tore a tendon in his hip while scoring the
last goal in the 5-0 victory over Hamburg SV on Saturday. It was
only his second game back following a nine-month injury lay off.
Winger Arjen Robben also picked up a minor groin injury in
Tuesday's Champions League playoff at FC Zurich but is expected
to be back fit in a few days.
"I have full confidence in the existing squad. Also our
medical department is convinced that Olic will return to the
team in the near future," Bayern coach Jupp Heynckes said in a
statement.
Bayern qualified for the Champions League group stage with a
1-0 win in Zurich, securing estimated revenues of about 20
million euros and sparking speculation they could add another
striker to fill the gap left by Olic's injury.
Last season's Bundesliga top scorer Mario Gomez and Nils
Petersen are their only out-and-out forwards with Thomas Mueller
also an option in attack.
"We all, the board, sports director and coach are certain we
can meet our targets with the existing team," said Bayern CEO
Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.
