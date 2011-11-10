BERLIN Nov 10 Bayern Munich winger Arjen
Robben returned to team training on Thursday after undergoing
groin surgery in October and missing much of the season before
that with another injury.
The Dutchman, who has only once managed to play the full 90
minutes in the league this season, trained for 45 minutes with
his team mates before undergoing individual fitness training,
the club said.
"We will have to see from day to day how the groin reacts to
this," Bayern assistant coach Peter Hermann said.
Bayern have been playing well even without Robben and lead
the Bundesliga standings with a five-point gap while also
topping their Champions League group.
Robben, who helped Bayern to the league and German Cup
double as well as the 2010 Champions League final in his first
season, has been plagued by injuries since the Netherlands lost
in the 2010 World Cup final to Spain.
"Robben is an important player in our team. It will be good
when he is back," captain Philipp Lahm told reporters.
