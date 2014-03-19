BERLIN, March 19 Bayern Munich's Netherlands winger Arjen Robben has extended his contract with last season's treble winners by two years to 2017, the Bundesliga club said on Wednesday.

Robben, who moved to Munich from Real Madrid in 2009, has enjoyed success at Bayern, winning domestic and European trophies. He scored the late winner in last season's Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund at Wembley.

"I am in my fifth year at Bayern and three more to come," he said in a club statement. I look forward to the coming years and a lot more titles with Bayern."

The 30-year-old, who has also played for Chelsea, was a key player in Bayern's treble run and has been an integral part of coach Pep Guardiola's attacking game this season. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Ken Ferris)