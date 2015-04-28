MUNICH, April 28 Bayern Munich winger Arjen Robben's return from injury as a second-half substitute against Borussia Dortmund lasted 16 minutes before he went off with a calf problem in their German Cup semi-final on Tuesday.

Robben, out since March 23 when he tore an abdominal muscle on his comeback from yet another injury, came on in the 68th minute to much applause from the Bayern fans.

The Dutchman, who had scored 17 league goals prior to his injury, had to leave the field, however, in the 84th, clutching his calf after going down unchallenged.

Bayern, who won the Bundesliga on Sunday, are chasing a treble of titles this season and face Barcelona in the Champions League semi-finals next week. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Ken Ferris)