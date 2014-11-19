BERLIN Nov 19 Bayern Munich sports director Matthias Sammer has extended his contract by three years to 2018 after being rewarded for a successful stint so far, the German champions said on Wednesday.

Sammer, a former Germany international and club coach, joined Bayern in 2012 from the German FA where he was sports director.

"These two-and-a-half years that I have been in Munich have been intensive but equally successful," Sammer told reporters. "I feel very well here at the club and it is an honour to continue serving it."

His spell at Bayern has indeed been successful with the Bavarians winning the 2013 and 2014 Bundesliga titles as well as the 2014 German Cup and the 2013 Champions League.

"We have big aims for the club and I want to help out so we can achieve them," said the ex-Borussia Dortmund player and coach, who was also briefly in charge of VfB Stuttgart and played for East Germany before reunification in 1990.

Bayern have also been dominant his season and stand four points clear at the top of the Bundesliga, having qualified for the Champions League knockout stage with two games to spare, the fastest ever group win by a German team. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Ken Ferris)