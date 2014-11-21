BERLIN Nov 21 Bayern Munich midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger has been included in the German champions' squad for the Bundesliga game against Hoffenheim on Saturday after being passed fit following a long injury absence.

The Germany captain has not played a competitive game for the Bavarians since the World Cup final in July, sidelined with a nagging knee injury.

"Bastian has been included in the squad and that is good news," Bayern coach Pep Guardiola told reporters on Friday. "He is back and that means one more player for our squad.

Guardiola was not sure, however, if the player would feature in his starting lineup.

"I don't know if he will play from the start," he said.

The 30-year-old holding midfielder's return could not have come at a better time with Bayern captain Philipp Lahm ruled out for months with a broken ankle this week.

"He was my most important player and this makes it very hard for us," said the Spaniard of Lahm's absence.

Bayern, who are top of the Bundesliga with a four-point advantage, are also missing David Alaba, Thiago Alcantara and Javi Martinez as well as Holger Badstuber.

Bayern, who have secured their Champions League group top spot and a place in the competition's knockout stage, travel to Manchester City on Tuesday. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)