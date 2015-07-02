July 2 Bayern Munich midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger will be given the choice of whether to stay or leave the Bundesliga champions, manager Pep Guardiola said on Thursday.

The 30-year-old German World Cup winner has been linked in media reports with a move to Manchester United where he would be reunited with manager Louis van Gaal who converted him from a wide player into a central midfielder during his time at Bayern.

"If Schweinsteiger wants to stay here then that's perfect. He's a top player," Guardiola told a news conference on Thursday.

"Of course I am planning to work with Basti next season. Basti has to decide.

"Basti has managed a great career. He must decide what he does alone. I told him, the future depends on you."

Schweinsteiger came through the youth ranks at Bayern and has spent 13 seasons with the Bavarians, winning the Bundesliga title eight times.

