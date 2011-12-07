- Dec 7 Bayern Munich have
stopped signing young players from South America, chief
executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said on Wednesday, and will
instead scout locally in Bavaria.
"That's where our attention is at the moment, and that means
fewer young players from other countries and continents," German
media quoted him as saying.
"We will not sign any more young players from South America,
that doesn't make sense," added Rummenigge.
Bayern have only three South Americans in their squad at
present, Brazilians Breno, Rafinha and Luiz Gustavo -- all
defensive players -- while Argentine defender Martin Demichelis
left the club last season.
Bayern have had little success in developing young South
American talent in the past few years.
Paraguayan striker Roque Santa Cruz joined the club as a
teenager but went on to make his name with his national team
while Peruvian Paolo Guerrero is now with Hamburg SV.
Midfielder Julio dos Santos, who has returned to his native
Paraguay to play for Cerro Porteno, was loaned to Almeria, VfL
Wolfsburg and Gremio during his two years at the club.
Argentine Jose Ernesto Sosa, who joined as a 22-year-old
from Estudiantes, is with Ukraine's Metalist Kharkiv.
