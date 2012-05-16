BERLIN May 16 Bayern Munich have signed
goalkeeper Tom Starke from Hoffenheim on a three-year deal to be
Manuel Neuer's back up, the club said on Wednesday.
The 31-year-old Starke, who had been at Hoffenheim since
2010, will be replacing 37-year-old Joerg Butt, who will retire
after the Champions League final against Chelsea in Munich on
Saturday.
"We are happy to get Tom Starke," said Bayern sports
director Christian Nerlinger. "He is an experienced professional
who oozes calmness and can perfectly fill the gap left by
retiring Joerg Butt."
Starke, who was also part of the Bayer Leverkusen squad
until 2006, playing second fiddle to starting keeper Butt at the
time, said he was delighted to get a shot at winning titles
again.
"I look forward to this big challenge. It is amazing to get
another shot at big titles in my career and especially to play
in the Champions League."
Bayern finished runners-up to Borussia Dortmund this season
and will compete in the top European competition.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Alison Wildey)