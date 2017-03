MADRID, July 14 Bayern Munich have agreed to buy Barcelona's Spain Under-21 midfielder Thiago Alcantara for a fee of 25 million euros ($32.6 million), the two clubs said on Sunday.

Thiago, who will join up again with former Barca coach Pep Guardiola, would have a medical in Munich in the next few days before signing a four-year contract, Bayern said on their website (www.fcbayern.telekom.de). ($1 = 0.7661 euros) (Reporting by Iain Rogers; Editing by Sonia Oxley)