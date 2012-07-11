BERLIN, July 11 Bayern Munich may have gone without any silverware in the past two seasons but can be proud of their huge support base after selling out all 17 home games for the coming Bundesliga season, a month and a half before the start.

Season tickets sales were stopped at 39,500 for their 69,000-Allianz Arena in what looks set to be another profit-making season, the 20th in a row, for Bayern, who lost to Chelsea in the Champions League final in May.

"I want to thank the fans for this magnificent interest," said Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge on Wednesday. "This shows how attractive and well supported Bayern are."

The club, also beaten in the league and the German Cup final by Borussia Dortmund last season, pride themselves on having made a profit for 19 years in a row.

They posted a 1.3 million euro profit for the 2010/2011 season with a turnover of 290.9 million euros compared to 312 million in 2009/2010 and a merchandising revenues jump more than 10 percent to 43.9 million, up from 38.9 million.

Bayern are also looking forward to at least 20 million more in cash per year once their stadium has been paid off by 2020. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)