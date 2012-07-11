* Bayern expect 1.1 million fans at Bundesliga home games

* Every ticket sold at 69,000 capacity Allianz Arena (Updates with more details)

BERLIN, July 11 Bayern Munich have not won any silverware in the past two seasons but that has not deterred supporters from snapping up every available ticket for the club's 17 home games in the Bundesliga that kicks off in six weeks.

Bayern said on Wednesday it had sold every single ticket in their 69,000-capacity Allianz Arena, including almost 40,000 season tickets, and expected total attendance for the home league games to exceed 1.1 million fans.

The Bundesliga has the highest average attendance per game in the world with over 42,000 spectators.

Bayern, who lost to Chelsea in the Champions League final in May, also said season tickets sales were stopped at 39,500.

"I want to thank the fans for this magnificent interest," said Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge on Wednesday. "This shows how attractive and well supported Bayern are."

Bayern, also beaten in the league title race and German Cup final by Borussia Dortmund last season, pride themselves on having made a profit for 19 years in a row.

The club posted a 1.3 million euro ($1.59 million) profit in the 2010/2011 season on turnover of 290.9 million euros compared to 312 million in 2009/2010, and a jump in merchandising revenue of more than 10 percent to 43.9 million, up from 38.9 million.

Bayern are also looking forward to at least 20 million more in cash per year once the cost of their stadium has been paid off by 2020. ($1 = 0.8160 euros) (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Amlan Chakraborty and Ken Ferris)