BERLIN Nov 15 Bayern Munich will not sell
any of their players during the January transfer window even if
some of them are eager to leave, club chief executive Karl-Heinz
Rummenigge said on Tuesday.
Bayern, competing for three titles, have one of the smallest
squads in the league with 24 players including four goalkeepers.
Croatia forward Ivica Olic has said he would like to move if
his playing time does not increase after failing to reclaim a
starting spot following a long injury break.
Fellow Croat Danijel Pranjic has also been unhappy with his
substitute role at the Bundesliga leaders.
"We will definitely not sell any player (in the winter),"
Rummenigge said on the club website (www.fcbayern.de). "The
coach does not want it and I think he is completely right.
"With 20 outfield players we have a relatively small squad
so quantity-wise we are at the lower limit. I hope we will still
be in all three competitions after the winter break and so we
will need a squad that is at least this size."
Bayern are five points clear at the top of the Bundesliga
and lead their Champions League group. They are also in the
German Cup round of 16.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, eiting by Mark Meadows)