BERLIN Jan 21 Bayern Munich central defender Daniel van Buyten will undergo surgery after breaking a bone in his left foot in Friday's 3-1 defeat to Borussia Moenchengladbach, the club said on Saturday.

"The Belgian international will be operated on later on Saturday," the club said in a statement.

"We will have a serious prognosis of how long he will be out after the surgery," said Bayern doctor Hans-wilhelm Mueller-Wohlfahrt.

Van Buyten clashed with Gladbach forward Marco Reus and was taken off in the 76th minute.

Bayern saw their Bundesliga lead shaved to one point after the defeat against Gladbach in the first league match after a one-month winter break. They are still in the running in the Champions League and the German Cup.

