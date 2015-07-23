BERLIN, July 23 Bayern Munich have confirmed they have reached an agreement with Italy's Juventus to sign Chile international Arturo Vidal, the German club's CEO Karl Heinz Rummenigge said on Thursday.

"I can confirm that we have with both parties, Juventus and the player, reached an agreement. What is missing is the medical and the signature of the contract," Rummenigge told reporters on Thursday during the team's trip to China. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by John O'Brien)