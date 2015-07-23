Soccer-Toulouse player held for questioning over alleged shooting
TOULOUSE, France, March 30 Toulouse forward Odsonne Edouard has been detained for questioning over an alleged shooting, French prosecutors said on Thursday.
BERLIN, July 23 Bayern Munich have confirmed they have reached an agreement with Italy's Juventus to sign Chile international Arturo Vidal, the German club's CEO Karl Heinz Rummenigge said on Thursday.
"I can confirm that we have with both parties, Juventus and the player, reached an agreement. What is missing is the medical and the signature of the contract," Rummenigge told reporters on Thursday during the team's trip to China. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by John O'Brien)
March 30 Barcelona will have to prove they are not dependant on Lionel Messi when the champions visit Granada on Sunday without their suspended Argentine talisman as they seek to keep La Liga leaders Real Madrid in their sights.