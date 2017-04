April 25 Danish international striker Nicklas Bendtner is to leave VfB Wolfsburg after the two parties mutually agreed to terminate his contract, the German club said on their website on Monday (www.vfl-wolfsburg.de).

The club said neither their expectations nor those of the 28-year-old Bendtner, who scored nine times in 47 games after signing a three-year deal on a free transfer from Arsenal in 2014, had been met.

Bendtner spent nine years with Arsenal but never established himself in the first team. (Reporting by Philip O'Connor)