BERLIN Aug 31 Hertha Berlin have signed Ivory Coast international Salomon Kalou for three years from France's Lille, further boosting their frontline, they said on Sunday.

The 29-year-old Kalou, who played at Chelsea for six years before moving to Lille in 2012, is the second forward Hertha have signed in the close season. They also brought in Julian Schieber from Borussia Dortmund and sent Adrian Ramos the other way.

"Salomon Kalou is a top striker who has shown his abilities in the Premier League, the Champions League and his national team," said Hertha sports director Michael Preetz.

"He has extensive international experience and has also won the Champions League with Chelsea. We are happy he is with us now."

Hertha have one point from their opening two Bundesliga games of the season so far.