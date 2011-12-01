BERLIN Dec 1 Hundreds of Union Berlin
fans lined up to buy shares in German second division club Alte
Foersterei stadium on Thursday, underlining their long tradition
of doing things differently.
With most clubs eager to sell stadiums or their rights to
major sponsors for cash, Union, once East Germany's anti-regime
team with a strong working-class culture, are choosing to offer
them to their own fans.
There are 10,000 shares at 500 euros each on offer with the
expected five million euro in revenue going towards paying off
debt and helping rebuild the main stand.
"Hundreds of people have been lining up since early in the
morning and the fax machine with which people also can apply to
buy shares has not stopped ringing all day," a club official
told Reuters.
"We have nine people processing applications non-stop as we
speak."
It is not the first time Union, bitter rivals of secret
police Stasi-supported Dynamo Berlin in the old East Germany,
have called on their fans for support, with hundreds
volunteering to help rebuild the stadium in 2009.
The club also organised a blood donation event and cancelled
a multi-million sponsor's contract after one of the company's
directors was exposed as a former Stasi officer.
"Union is selling its soul," club boss Dirk Zingler said
last month when the initiative was unveiled. "To the fans."
"We want to show that we have found our own way of doing
things."
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)