BERLIN Nov 11 Defender Sebastian Jung received his first callup to the Germany squad and Borussia Dortmund's Sven Bender was also added on Sunday after four players were ruled out of Wednesday's friendly against Netherlands in Amsterdam.

Defenders Jerome Boateng and Marcel Schmelzer dropped out after picking up injuries in league games on Saturday while midfielders Bastian Schweinsteiger and Toni Kroos have been left out due to illness, the German Football Association said.

Coach Joachim Loew opted to bring in right back Jung, impressive in promoted Eintracht Frankfurt's run to third place in the Bundesliga as an option in Boateng's position.

