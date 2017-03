BERLIN, June 26 Werder Bremen have signed central defender Luca Caldirola from Inter Milan on a four-year contract, the Bundesliga club said in a statement on Wednesday.

Italy Under-21 captain Caldirola, who led his team to the European championship final earlier this month, played last season on loan for Italian second-tier side Brescia.

"Werder Bremen is my big chance," said the 22-year-old, brought in to replace Greece international Sokratis Papastathopoulos, who joined Borussia Dortmund.

"I immediately agreed to this offer when my agent asked me if I wanted to join Werder Bremen. This club has a great tradition and I look forward to my time here." (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Mark Meadows)