BERLIN Nov 21 Werder Bremen's Franco Di Santo will miss the northern German derby against Hamburg SV on Sunday after picking up a knee ligament injury in training this week.

The Argentine forward has been relegation-threatened Werder's best player in a bad start to the season that sees the former Bundesliga champions languish in 16th spot, just one point above last-placed VfB Stuttgart.

"That is a big blow for us because Franco was in great form and we would have liked to have him with us," coach Viktor Skripnik said.

Di Santo is joint top scorer in the league having netted six times, and has played in every game, including Werder's last two consecutive wins.

Former European champions Hamburg are a point behind in 17th spot. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Peter Rutherford)