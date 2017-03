BERLIN Aug 6 Dutch winger Eljero Elia has joined Feyenoord on a two-year deal, leaving Werder Bremen after three seasons, the two clubs said on Thursday.

The 28-year-old Elia, who has also played for Hamburg and Italy's Juventus, spent the second half of last season on loan at Southampton in the Premier League.

"Eljero has expressly chosen to take the sporting challenge at Feyenoord," said the Dutch club's technical director Martin van Geel. "In recent years he has played at big clubs in major European leagues. With that experience and his qualities he will certainly be able to help our team progress."

Elia is a former international and a World Cup finalist in 2010. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)