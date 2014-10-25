BERLIN Oct 25 Werder Bremen, bottom-of-the-table and without a win in their opening nine Bundesliga matches of the season, fired coach Robin Dutt on Saturday and replaced him with under-23 coach Viktor Skripnik.

Friday's 1-0 defeat at home to Cologne was the final straw for the 49-year-old Dutt who took over in May last year but failed to halt Bremen's steady decline during his 18 months in charge.

The writing had been on the wall after Bremen lost their previous match 6-0 to Bayern Munich.

"We would like to thank Robin Dutt and his team for their work. He led SV Werder through a difficult stage in the past couple of months with a lot of passion," said general manager Thomas Eichin.

"But after the recent results, we are convinced that the team need a new impulse to get them out of the current situation."

Dutt, who made his name by leading Freiburg to the Bundesliga in 2009, left his post as the German federation's sporting director to join Bremen and replace Thomas Schaan, who had been in charge for 14 years.

He became the third Bundesliga coach to part company with his club this season following Mirko Slomka at Hamburg SV and Jens Keller at Schalke 04.

Former Ukraine international Skripnik played 138 times for Bremen and played in the Bundesliga and German Cup-winning double team in 2004. Since retiring, he has coached the club's youth teams.

"He was an important part of the connection between the academy centre and the professional team," said Eichin.

"Now he has the chance to continue this path in the Bundesliga. We are convinced that he has everything needed to give the team confidence and the means to win games and continue to develop."

After their 2004 double, Bremen finished as Bundesliga runners-up in 2008 and won the Cup the following season but have struggled since.

They spent the last two seasons battling relegation, eventually finishing 14th in 2013 and 12th last season. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by Rex Gowar)