BERLIN Nov 23 Werder Bremen have appointed the club's financial chief Klaus Filbry as successor to managing director Klaus Allofs, who left last week after 13 years in charge to join VfL Wolfsburg.

Filbry, who joined Bremen from sports equipment manufacturer Adidas in 2010, has been heading the club's financial, marketing and sponsorship department.

"Klaus Filbry oversaw our stadium renovation, integrated a modern digital infrastructure, innovated and modernised our organisation and saw sponsorship revenues increase," said chairman of the board Willi Lemke in a statement on Friday.

Former Bremen player Frank Baumann, who spent a decade with the club until his retirement in 2009, has been put in charge of the new position of director of professional football and scouting.

The club has had to rein in costs after missing Champions League qualification for two straight seasons, selling several key players in the close season and announcing a 13.9 million euros ($17.91 million) loss days ago.

($1 = 0.7761 euros) (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by John Mehaffey)