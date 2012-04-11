BERLIN, April 11 Bayern Munich defender Breno
has been charged with arson after a months-long investigation
revealed he had started the fire that burned down his rented
Munich villa last year, the Munich prosecutor's office said on
Wednesday.
"Following the investigation... the Munich prosecutor's
office assumes the accused intentionally set the house on fire
shortly after 0005 (local time) at night," it said in a
statement.
If found guilty he could face a jail sentence of between one
and 15 years, the prosecutor's office said, adding Breno had to
pay one million euros ($1.31 million) in damages for the house
and 5,000 euros for a damaged garage of a neighbouring building.
The 22-year-old Brazilian, who has hardly featured for
Bayern this season due to a string of injuries, spent 12 days in
police detention at the start of the season and is out on bail.
The talented Breno, who joined Bayern as an 18-year-old and
had high hopes of becoming their defensive anchor, has so far
failed to earn a starting spot.
He was remanded in custody on Sept. 24 after he being
suspected of playing a role in a fire that destroyed his Munich
villa while recovering from injury. His family was out of the
house at the time.
"The accused who had consumed alcohol at the time used
several lighters and possibly some fire accelerant and lit
objects around the house," the Munich prosecutor's office said.
The news comes just hours before second-placed Bayern Munich
play leaders Borussia Dortmund away (1800 GMT) in a match that
could go a long way to deciding the Bundesliga champions.
Bayern are also in the running for the German Cup and the
Champions League.
($1 = 0.7644 euros)
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Ken Ferris)