BERLIN Jan 16 Bayern Munich defender
Breno has vented his frustration over being told to play in the
reserves' 1-1 friendly draw against Wacker Burghausen on
Saturday, saying the team was treating him badly.
The 22-year-old Brazilian spent 12 days in police detention
at the start of the season and is out on bail as an arson
suspect after a fire at his own house.
"I do not want to talk badly about the B team but I go to
play a friendly. In this phase I am going through at Bayern they
are messing with me," he wrote on his Twitter account.
Talented Breno, who joined Bayern as an 18-year-old and had
high hopes of becoming their defensive anchor, has so far failed
to earn a starting spot.
He was remanded in custody on Sept. 24 after he was
suspected of playing a role in a fire that destroyed his Munich
villa while recovering from injury.
Bayern had helped in his release and also managed to get
permission to allow him to travel to Dubai for their winter
training camp.
Club officials could not immediately be reached for a
comment.
