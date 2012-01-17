BERLIN Jan 17 Bayern Munich on Tuesday
warned disgruntled defender Breno to cease criticising the club,
saying the Bavarians had been very supportive of the suspected
arsonist.
"This is a yellow card. I expect that nothing more will
happen now," club CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge told reporters a day
after the Brazilian had reacted angrily on Twitter to being
forced to play in the reserves at the weekend.
"Breno cannot accuse the coach or club of anything. The club
has shown how it stands by its player. He confirmed the Twitter
messages were indeed his but that there had been a
misunderstanding. He apologised to the coach and the team."
The 22-year-old, who four months ago spent several days in
prison before posting bail in an arson case involving his own
house, had written: "I do not want to talk badly about the B
team but I go to play a friendly.
"In this phase I am going through at Bayern they are messing
with me."
Breno, who joined Bayern as an 18-year-old and had high
hopes of becoming their defensive anchor, has so far failed to
earn a starting spot.
He was remanded in custody on Sept. 24 after he was suspected
of playing a role in a fire that destroyed his Munich villa.
Bayern, who are chasing a treble with the Champions League
final in Munich this year, had helped in his release and also
managed to get permission to allow him to travel to Dubai for
their winter training camp.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Mark Meadows)