BERLIN, Sept 23 Bayern Munich defender Breno is to be questioned by police in relation to a fire that destroyed his villa on Tuesday, the Bundesliga club said.

"We are surprised by the new situation, that Breno will now be investigated. As we do not have any further information we cannot make any other comment," Bayern said in a brief statement on Friday.

The 21-year-old Brazilian, who is recovering from an injury, was alone at home at the time of the fire early on Tuesday and was briefly hospitalised with smoke inhalation after the blaze completely gutted the house in Munich's Gruenwald neighbourhood.

Dozens of fire fighters were called in to put the fire out before it threatened nearby houses.

The club has since found a new home for the player, his wife and three children and the family moved in on Thursday.

Breno joined Bayern as an 18-year-old back in 2008.