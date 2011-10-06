MUNICH Germany Oct 6 Bayern Munich defender Breno can be released from prison if he posts bail after the Munich prosecutor said on Thursday there was no fear of flight and danger of suppression of evidence.

Breno had been remanded into custody on Sept 24 after he was suspected of having played a role in a fire that destroyed his Munich villa earlier in September.

"In order to be released he must first post bail," said the prosecutor's office in a statement. "When that might be cannot be predicted yet."

There was no mention of the size of bail needed.

The prosecutor also said there were 11 more conditions he would have to abide by once released, without naming any.

Brazilian Breno, 21, who joined Bayern three years ago, had been recovering from an injury and was alone at home at the time of the fire which gutted the house in Munich's Gruenwald neighbourhood.

Bayern are currently leading the Bundesliga standings and are top of their Champions League group. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann)