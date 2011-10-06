MUNICH Germany Oct 6 Bayern Munich defender
Breno can be released from prison if he posts bail after the
Munich prosecutor said on Thursday there was no fear of flight
and danger of suppression of evidence.
Breno had been remanded into custody on Sept 24 after he was
suspected of having played a role in a fire that destroyed his
Munich villa earlier in September.
"In order to be released he must first post bail," said the
prosecutor's office in a statement. "When that might be cannot
be predicted yet."
There was no mention of the size of bail needed.
The prosecutor also said there were 11 more conditions he
would have to abide by once released, without naming any.
Brazilian Breno, 21, who joined Bayern three years ago, had
been recovering from an injury and was alone at home at the time
of the fire which gutted the house in Munich's Gruenwald
neighbourhood.
Bayern are currently leading the Bundesliga standings and
are top of their Champions League group.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann)