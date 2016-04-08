FRANKFURT, April 8 A single broadcaster could win all the live broadcast rights to Germany's Bundesliga soccer for the next four seasons under terms of an auction currently being prepared, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Friday.

Sky currently owns all the pay-TV rights while public broadcaster ARD holds the free-TV rights.

If all the live TV rights were to go to a single buyer, a package of online and mobile rights would be reserved for another party, the sources said. (Reporting by Alexander Huebner; Writing by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)