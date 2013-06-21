BERLIN, June 21 Treble-winning Bayern Munich will launch their Bundesliga title defence with a home game against Borussia Moenchengladbach when the new season gets under way on Aug. 9, German league (DFL) officials said on Friday.

The all-conquering Bavarians, who also won the German Cup and the Champions League last season, will have former Barcelona coach Pep Guardiola, who has replaced Jupp Heynckes, on the bench when they take on the five-time German champions.

Champions League and Bundesliga runners-up Borussia Dortmund travel to Augsburg while fellow Champions League competitors Bayer Leverkusen, who finished in third place, host Freiburg.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann. Editing by Patrick Johnston)