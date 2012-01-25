BERLIN Jan 25 The Bundesliga's 18 clubs
set a seventh straight revenue record, generating almost 2
billion euros ($2.60 billion) in the 2010/11 season compared to
1.77 billion the previous season, the German football league
(DFL) said on Wednesday.
All 36 clubs of the top two divisions had revenues that
totalled 2.23 billion euros (1.94 billion of which from the top
league clubs), the DFL said during a presentation in Frankfurt.
The past four years alone, revenues have grown by 18.9
percent for both leagues, with the top flight recording growth
of 24 percent.
"In the current season we see breaking the two billion euro
mark," said DFL CEO Christian Seifert. "The Bundesliga is
already the second league in terms of revenues behind the
Premier League."
The top division also set a new average attendance record
per game with 42,101 spectators.
"For the first time, more than 42,000 spectators on average
attended the matches, causing the Bundesliga to retain its spot
as the football league recording the highest spectator average
worldwide," the DFL said.
"The measures for an improved cost control approved by the
clubs in August 2010 have borne fruit. With that, professional
football continues to have a strong outlook of remaining a
success story, also because the Bundesliga is as popular as
never before with fans, sponsors and media partners," said
Seifert.
The Bundesliga also turned in a profit of 52.5 million euros
in 2010/11 compared to a 78 million euro loss the previous
season.
($1 = 0.7704 euros)
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Justin Palmer)