BERLIN, April 21 Borussia Dortmund won the Bundesliga for the second year running on Saturday, clinching the title with a 2-0 win over Borussia Moenchengladbach.

Dortmund wrapped up the title with two matches to spare as they opened up an unassailable eight-point lead over second-placed Bayern Munich, the only team who had any chance of catching them.

