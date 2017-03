BERLIN, April 23 Borussia Dortmund midfielder Mario Goetze has agreed to join Bundesliga rivals Bayern Munich next season, according to a report in Bild newspaper.

Bild said a deal with the Germany international until 2016 had been signed.

The versatile 20-year-old Goetze, who won league titles in 2011 and 2012, is among the most talented young players in Germany and had been the target of several top European clubs.

Neither club could be immediately reached for a comment.

Bayern, who have already won the Bundesliga title have signed former Barcelona coach Pep Guardiola for next season.

The Bavarians take on Barcelona in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final on Tuesday and have reached the German Cup final as well.

