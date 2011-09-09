BERLIN, Sept 9 Bundesliga club Cologne were fined 10,000 euros ($14,004) on Friday after its fans threw beer cups filled with urine and faeces during a league game in August, the German football federation (DFB) said.

Cologne fans were seen throwing the cups at fans seated below them, during their 5-1 demolition by Schalke 04, the DFB said.

"During Cologne's Bundesliga game against Schalke on Aug. 13 cups filled with urine and faeces were thrown to the lower stands, hitting other fans," it said in a statement.

The club has accepted the verdict, the DFB said. ($1 = 0.714 Euros) (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Justin Palmer)