BERLIN, Sept 9 Bundesliga club Cologne were
fined 10,000 euros ($14,004) on Friday after its fans threw beer
cups filled with urine and faeces during a league game in
August, the German football federation (DFB) said.
Cologne fans were seen throwing the cups at fans seated
below them, during their 5-1 demolition by Schalke 04, the DFB
said.
"During Cologne's Bundesliga game against Schalke on Aug. 13
cups filled with urine and faeces were thrown to the lower
stands, hitting other fans," it said in a statement.
The club has accepted the verdict, the DFB said.
($1 = 0.714 Euros)
