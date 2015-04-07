BERLIN, April 7 Bayern Munich midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger has been ruled out of Wednesday's German Cup quarter-final against Bayer Leverkusen after failing to recover from an ankle injury.

"Bastian Schweinsteiger is not going to be there, definitely not," coach Pep Guardiola told reporters on Tuesday, with the holding midfielder joining an already long injury list.

The Germany captain limped off with an ankle problem in the 1-0 victory over Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Schweinsteiger missed the opening four months of the season with a knee injury, making his first start of the campaign in December.

Bayern, chasing a repeat of their 2013 treble-winning season, will be without injured wingers Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben as well as David Alaba, Javi Martinez and reserve keeper Tom Starke.

Defender Holger Badstuber is doubtful after missing the win at Dortmund but Guardiola said he could still make it.

"The problems are there but it makes no difference. There are no excuses and football is like that. We are 16 players and we have a lot of young players which is good experience for them," the Spaniard said.

Guardiola said he did not know when Ribery, who missed training this week with a nagging ankle injury, would be back.

"I do not know that. You have to ask the doctors," he said, with his team facing Porto in the Champions League quarter-finals later this month.

"At this stage of the season what matters is head, heart, passion and desire. If you play every three, four days then you need those things," Guardiola said.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)