BERLIN, April 8 Holders Bayern Munich will host Borussia Dortmund in the German Cup semi-finals and third-tier Arminia Bielefeld will play VfL Wolfsburg.

Bundesliga leaders Bayern, who advanced on penalties against Bayer Leverkusenon Wednesday and will now face last season's finalists, are chasing a treble of titles, including the Champions League.

"We cannot control the draw," Bayern coach Pep Guardiola told Germany's ZDF television. "Ok, we play at home but Dortmund are a strong team.

"If you want to win the Cup you have to beat the best team."

Dortmund are struggling in the league this season and see the Cup competition as their best chance for a European spot.

The semi-finals will be played on April 28 and 29. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)