BERLIN May 27 Borussia Dortmund snapped their German Cup jinx, edging past Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 on Saturday to win the trophy after losing the three previous finals, and end their season on a high.

Goals from Ousmane Dembele and Bundesliga top scorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who is linked with a move away from the Ruhr valley club this summer, either side of Ante Rebic's equaliser gave Dortmund, who finished third in the Bundesliga, their first Cup win since their 2012 domestic double.

It was also the first trophy for coach Thomas Tuchel, who joined in 2015, and for winger Marco Reus, considered among the most talented players of his generation but who had lost four finals since arriving in 2012, including the 2013 Champions League final.

Dortmund's victory also meant Freiburg, who finished seventh in the league, will compete in the Europa League qualifying rounds. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Rex Gowar)