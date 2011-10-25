BERLIN Oct 25 Hoffenheim beat Cologne 2-1 in
the only clash of Bundesliga teams in the German Cup on Tuesday
to book their spot in the third round.
Goals by Chinedu Obasi and Knowledge Musona either side of
halftime saw the hosts come from a goal down after Cologne had
taken a sixth minute lead through Mato Jajalo in the one-legged
tie.
Champions Borussia Dortmund had little trouble disposing of
second division's Dynamo Dresden, with goals from Robert
Lewandowski and Mario Goetze, but other top tier clubs needed to
dig deep to beat lower-ranked teams.
Hamburg SV looked to be on the brink of elimination against
regional league club Eintracht Trier before defender Dennis Aogo
curled in a free kick for the winner in the second half of extra
time.
Germany international Aogo struck from about 22 metres in
the 110th minute to give new coach Thorsten Fink his first taste
of victory, minutes after Hamburg keeper Jaroslav Drobny had
denied the hosts with a spectacular save.
Ahmed Kulabas had put Trier in the driving seat before
Marcus Berg's 63rd minute equaliser sent the game into extra
time.
Borussia Moenchengladbach were made to work even harder
against third division's Heidenheim needing penalties to
advance.
Gladbach keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen saved twice from the
spot to send his team through 4-3 on penalties after a goalless
120 minutes.
Fellow Bundesliga club Augsburg needed a 62nd minute goal by
Daniel Brinkmann to edge past fourth division team RB Leipzig.
Holders Schalke 04 travel to Karlsruher SC on Wednesday with
league leaders Bayern Munich entertaining second division
Ingolstadt.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Dave Thompson)