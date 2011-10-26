BERLIN Oct 26 German Cup holders Schalke 04
struck twice in two minutes late in the game to move into the
third round with a 2-0 win at second division Karlsruhe SC on
Wednesday.
Dutch striker Klaas-Jan Huntelaar, who has scored eight
goals in 10 league games this season, headed in from eight
metres in the 81st minute and Joel Matip added another two
minutes later.
Karlsruhe's Delron Buckley almost gave the hosts the lead
when his first half free kick rattled the crossbar.
Hertha Berlin had to wait for more than an hour before
achieving the breakthrough against Rot-Weiss Essen before
finally running out 3-0 winners against the fourth division
side.
Colombian Adrian Ramos headed the opener on 64 minutes and
gifted 19-year-old Pierre-Michel Lasogga made it 2-0 eight
minutes later after a mistake by keeper Dennis Lamczyk.
Nikita Rukavytsya's goal four minutes from time made sure
Hertha reached the third round for the first time since 2006.
Fourth division Holstein Kiel also advanced with a 2-0 win
over second-tier MSV Duisburg.
Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich take on second division
Ingolstadt 04 later on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, Editing by Tom Pilcher)