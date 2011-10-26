BERLIN Oct 26 German Cup holders Schalke 04 struck twice in two minutes late in the game to move into the third round with a 2-0 win at second division Karlsruhe SC on Wednesday.

Dutch striker Klaas-Jan Huntelaar, who has scored eight goals in 10 league games this season, headed in from eight metres in the 81st minute and Joel Matip added another two minutes later.

Karlsruhe's Delron Buckley almost gave the hosts the lead when his first half free kick rattled the crossbar.

Hertha Berlin had to wait for more than an hour before achieving the breakthrough against Rot-Weiss Essen before finally running out 3-0 winners against the fourth division side.

Colombian Adrian Ramos headed the opener on 64 minutes and gifted 19-year-old Pierre-Michel Lasogga made it 2-0 eight minutes later after a mistake by keeper Dennis Lamczyk.

Nikita Rukavytsya's goal four minutes from time made sure Hertha reached the third round for the first time since 2006.

Fourth division Holstein Kiel also advanced with a 2-0 win over second-tier MSV Duisburg.

Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich take on second division Ingolstadt 04 later on Wednesday. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, Editing by Tom Pilcher)