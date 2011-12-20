BERLIN Dec 20 A stoppage-time goal by
Dutchman Arjen Robben sent Bayern Munich into the German Cup
quarter-finals with a nervous 2-1 win over second division VfL
Bochum on Tuesday.
Robben struck seconds before the final whistle after Bayern
came from a goal down to level early in the second half.
Bochum showed no fear against the Bundesliga leaders and
deservedly grabbed the lead midway through the first half with
Giovanni Federico tapping in from close range after keeper
Manuel Neuer failed to reach a Mirkan Aydin low cross.
Bayern brought on Bundesliga top scorer Mario Gomez for
Ivica Olic, who had started instead of the Germany
international, after the break and the change paid off as the
visitors charged forward.
Jerome Boateng hit the crossbar right after the restart and
Franck Ribery fired narrowly wide. Toni Kroos was on target in
the 52nd minute after a fine one-two with Gomez to level.
But the Bavarians had to wait until stoppage time to finally
break the resistance of Bochum with Robben firing in from 10
metres after a pass from Ribery and continue their quest for a
treble this season.
Fellow Bundesliga club Nuremberg slumped to a 1-0 defeat to
second division club and local rivals Greuther Fuerth courtesy
of a 15th-minute goal by Edgar Prib.
Champions Borussia Dortmund take on second division's
Fortuna Duesseldorf later on Tuesday while holders Schalke 04
travel to Borussia Moenchengladbach on Wednesday.
(Editing by Alison Wildey)