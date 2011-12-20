* Bayern winger Robben scores in added time
* Dortmund's Owomoyela sent off for second booking
By Karolos Grohmann
BERLIN, Dec 20 A stoppage-time goal by
Dutchman Arjen Robben sent Bayern Munich into the German Cup
quarter-finals with a nervous 2-1 win at second division VfL
Bochum on Tuesday while champions Borussia Dortmund needed
penalties to oust gutsy Fortuna Duesseldorf 5-4.
Robben struck seconds before the final whistle after Bayern
came from a goal down to level early in the second half.
"We got a lucky win in the end against a very tough team,"
Bayern coach Jupp Heynckes told reporters. "Bochum were
outstanding and made our life very difficult."
Bundesliga champions Dortmund, who played for almost 90
minutes with 10 men after the dismissal of defender Patrick
Owomoyela in the 34th minute, were on the backfoot for much of
the game against the second division leaders and 1979 and 1980
German Cup winners which finished 0-0.
Dortmund defender Lukasz Piszczek almost gifted the hosts an
extra-time lead with a clearance that forced a spectacular save
by his goalkeeper Roman Weidenfeller.
Dortmund coach Juergen Klopp then got his marching orders
for dissent and watched the rest of the game from the stands.
Weidenfeller secured a last eight spot for his team after
saving one penalty in a dramatic shootout that saw two spot
kicks retaken and two yellow cards for Dortmund players.
"These were controversial refereeing decisions (to retake
the penalties) and that offered a lot of drama for the fans,"
said Dortmund central defender Mats Hummels.
"It was a fight and I think it is the first time in our club
history that we hit all five of our penalties."
Hoffenheim grabbed a 2-1 win in an all-Bundesliga clash with
Augsburg while Nuremberg slumped to a 1-0 home defeat by second
division club and local rivals Greuther Fuerth after a
15th-minute goal by Edgar Prib as the visitors finished with 10
men.
In Bochum, the hosts showed no fear against Bundesliga
leaders Bayern and deservedly grabbed the lead midway through
the first half with Giovanni Federico tapping in from close
range after keeper Manuel Neuer failed to reach a Mirkan Aydin
low cross.
Bayern brought on Bundesliga top scorer Mario Gomez for
Ivica Olic, who had started instead of the Germany
international, after the break and the change paid off as the
visitors charged forward.
Jerome Boateng hit the crossbar right after the restart and
Franck Ribery fired narrowly wide. Toni Kroos was then on target
in the 52nd minute after a fine one-two with Gomez to level.
But the Bavarians had to wait until stoppage time to finally
break Bochum's resistance with Robben firing in from 10 metres
after a pass from Ribery as they continued their quest for a
treble this season.
Holders Schalke 04 travel to Borussia Moenchengladbach on
Wednesday.
