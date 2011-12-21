BERLIN Dec 21 Fourth division club Holstein Kiel stunned Bundesliga's Mainz 05 2-0 on Wednesday to book their spot in the German Cup quarter-finals and cause their third consecutive upset against higher-ranked clubs in the competition.

Kiel, who beat second divsion clubs in the previous rounds, took an unexpected lead when Mainz' Anthony Ujah headed a corner into his own net after six minutes on a rugged pitch suitable only for lower division play.

The hosts doubled their lead in the 63rd minute when Steve Mueller fired in completely unmarked at the far post after a 30-metre free-kick to spark wild celebrations among the northern club's 10,000 fans.

Hertha Berlin, with assistant coach Rainer Widmayer in charge after the sacking of Markus Babbel and Michael Skibbe announcing he was taking over from Jan. 3, beat Kaiserslautern 3-1 to advance.

Adrian Ramos completed a quick break just before halftime but Kaiserslautern responded six minutes after the restart with Israel's Itay Shechter slotting in from close range.

Hertha's in-form forward Pierre-Michel Lasogga beat keeper Kevin Trapp on the hour to restore their lead.

Schechter missed a golden opportunity to level again three minutes from time but instead it was Hertha who scored again through Patrick Ebert in stoppage time.

Holders Schalke 04 are in action at Borussia Moenchengladbach later on Wednesday.

On Tuesday Bayern Munich needed a stoppage time goal by Arjen Robben to beat VfL Bochum while 10-man Borussia Dortmund also booked their last eight ticket with a 5-4 penalty shootout win over second division leaders Fortuna Duesseldorf after a goalless 120 minutes. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann)