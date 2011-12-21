* Kiel outplay Mainz
* Schalke have two players sent off
* Gladbach's Reus scores twice
(Updates with Gladbach, details, quotes)
By Karolos Grohmann
BERLIN, Dec 21 Borussia Moenchengladbach
ended holders Schalke 04's bid to retain the German Cup with a
3-1 win on Wednesday to book their spot in the quarter-finals
while fourth division club Holstein Kiel stunned Bundesliga's
Mainz 05 2-0.
Marco Reus struck twice and Juan Arango added another as
Schalke, without coach Huub Stevens on the bench due to family
reasons, ended the game with nine men after the dismissal of
Klaas-Jan Huntelaar early in the second half and Jermaine Jones
in stoppage time.
"We have worked hard this year. You need players who
understand what you want to do and my players are intelligent,"
said Gladbach coach Lucien Favre.
"We defended well in the first half and scored a goal but
then we lost our concentration a bit. But it worked out in the
end."
Kiel, who beat second division clubs Energie Cottbus and
Duisburg in the previous rounds, took an unexpected lead when
Mainz' Anthony Ujah headed a corner into his own net after six
minutes on a rugged pitch suitable only for lower division play.
The hosts doubled their lead in the 63rd minute when Steve
Mueller fired in completely unmarked at the far post after a
30-metre free-kick to spark wild celebrations among the northern
club's 10,000 fans.
"It is sometimes not easy to come back from a goal down
against us," said Kiel coach Thorsten Gutzeit. "We were lucky at
the right times today, we scored our goals at just the right
time."
Hertha Berlin, with assistant coach Rainer Widmayer in
charge after the sacking of Markus Babbel and Michael Skibbe
announcing he was taking over from Jan. 3, beat Kaiserslautern
3-1 to advance.
VfB Stuttgart scored all three goals in their 2-1 win over
Hamburg SV, with Cacau striking twice and William Kvist scoring
an own goal as they ended their opponents' nine-match unbeaten
run under coach Thorsten Fink.
RED CARDS
In a fiery encounter, Gladbach took the lead with Juan
Arango's smooth left-footed curled drive from 16 metres.
Schalke then had top scorer Klaas-Jan Huntelaar sent off two
minutes after the restart for dissent and it did not take long
for the hosts to make the extra man count with Reus finding lots
of space just outside the box to fire in for a two-goal cushion.
Gladbach missed a handful of clear scoring chances as they
dominated but substitute Julian Draxler cut the deficit in the
70th, tapping in after keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen had briefly
saved a Manuel Jurado shot.
Germany international Reus settled any Gladbach nerves when
keeper Lars Unnerstall failed to clear the ball allowing the
forward to score in an empty goal before Schalke's Jones was
sent off with a second yellow card in stoppage time.
"We made our lives difficult with the first sending off
right after the restart. Gladbach's third goal then broke our
backs," said Schalke's Draxler.
On Tuesday Bayern Munich needed a stoppage time goal by
Arjen Robben to beat VfL Bochum while 10-man Borussia Dortmund
also booked their last eight ticket with a 5-4 penalty shootout
win over second division leaders Fortuna Duesseldorf after a
goalless 120 minutes.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Pritha Sarkar)