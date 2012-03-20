FUERTH, Germany, March 20 Borussia Dortmund needed a last-gasp goal in extra time by substitute Ilkay Gundogan to edge past second division Greuther Fuerth 1-0 and reach the German Cup final on Tuesday.

Gundogan's shot bounced off the back of substitute goalkeeper Jasmin Fejzic, who had only been on the pitch two minutes, and into the net in the 120th minute.

In the final Dortmund will face Bayern Munich or Borussia Moenchengladbach, who meet in the other semi on Wednesday.

Second division leaders Fuerth, who had not conceded a goal in the competition until Tuesday, had started well and Bundesliga champions Dortmund had to wait 16 minutes before creating their first chance with a Sebastian Kehl header.

Dortmund dominated most of the game but failed to take their chances against their determined opponents.

Japan international Shinji Kagawa should have given the visitors the lead after 30 minutes but his header from point-blank range flew over the bar.

Kevin Grosskreutz also came close 10 minutes after the break but his bullet header was palmed away by keeper Max Gruen.

Fuerth coach Mike Bueskens, a former player and coach at Dortmund's bitter rivals Schalke 04, had fired his players up but was left dejected when Gundogan scored seconds from the end to send the visitors to their first Cup final since 2008. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Ken Ferris)