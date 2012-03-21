BERLIN, March 21 Bayern Munich set up a mouth-watering German Cup final with Borussia Dortmund after beating Borussia Moenchengladbach on penalties on Wednesday to keep their treble chances on track.

Following a goalless 120 minutes, Bayern keeper Manuel Neuer saved a penalty by Havard Nordveit after Gladbach's Dante had fired his spot kick over the bar to clinch a 4-2 win on penalties.

Bayern are also still in the running for the Bundesliga and Champions League titles.

Dortmund had booked their spot on Tuesday with a last-gasp goal in extra time for a nervous 1-0 win over second division leaders Greuther Fuerth

Gladbach, unbeaten at home for the previous 18 consecutive games having won 13 and drawn five, were lucky not to concede a goal after six minutes with Toni Kroos' low drive hitting the post.

Bundesliga top scorer Mario Gomez was then denied by Gladbach keeper Marc Andre ter Stegen, who parried the forward's powerful header.

In an entertaining encounter, Bayern, who had scored 20 goals in their last three games, had the better chances with Arjen Robben twice coming close while Gladbach's Marco Reus was also twice denied by keeper Manuel Neuer, including six minutes from time in a one-on-one situation.

Dutchman Robben tried his luck from a distance in extra time but his thundering drive was spectacularly palmed away by ter Stegen.

It will be Bayern's third cup final in the last five editions.