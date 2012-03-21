BERLIN, March 21 Bayern Munich set up a
mouth-watering German Cup final with Borussia Dortmund after
beating Borussia Moenchengladbach on penalties on Wednesday to
keep their treble chances on track.
Following a goalless 120 minutes, Bayern keeper Manuel Neuer
saved a penalty by Havard Nordveit after Gladbach's Dante had
fired his spot kick over the bar to clinch a 4-2 win on
penalties.
Bayern are also still in the running for the Bundesliga and
Champions League titles.
Dortmund had booked their spot on Tuesday with a last-gasp
goal in extra time for a nervous 1-0 win over second division
leaders Greuther Fuerth
Gladbach, unbeaten at home for the previous 18 consecutive
games having won 13 and drawn five, were lucky not to concede a
goal after six minutes with Toni Kroos' low drive hitting the
post.
Bundesliga top scorer Mario Gomez was then denied by
Gladbach keeper Marc Andre ter Stegen, who parried the forward's
powerful header.
In an entertaining encounter, Bayern, who had scored 20
goals in their last three games, had the better chances with
Arjen Robben twice coming close while Gladbach's Marco Reus was
also twice denied by keeper Manuel Neuer, including six minutes
from time in a one-on-one situation.
Dutchman Robben tried his luck from a distance in extra time
but his thundering drive was spectacularly palmed away by ter
Stegen.
It will be Bayern's third cup final in the last five
editions.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Alison Wildey)